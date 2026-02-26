India are firmly back in the race for a spot in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. After a 76-run loss against South Africa, in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, had put the Suryakumar Yadav-led side under huge pressure, the defending champions upped their game against Zimbabwe on Thursday. Abhishek Sharma (55) and Hardik Pandya (50*) batted brilliantly as India posted 256/4 in 20 overs - the highest team total of T20 World Cup 2026. Zimbabwe put up a valiant fight but eventually fell short of the target by 72 runs.

With the win, India's fate now rests in their own hands. South Africa have already entered the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals from Group 1. One of India or West Indies will now join them in the last-four stage.

Current T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table

1. South Africa - 4 points, 2 matches, NRR +2.890

2. West Indies - 2 points, 2 matches, NRR +1.791

3. India - 2 points, 2 matches, NRR -0.100

4. Zimbabwe - 0 points, 2 matches, NRR -4.475

Remaining Fixtures in Super 8 Group 1

March 1: South Africa vs Zimbabwe (3 PM)

March 1: India vs West Indies (7 PM)

Qualification Scenarios

Scenario 1

If India beat West Indies by any margin at the Eden Garden in Kolkata on Sunday, they qualify for the semi-finals.

Scenario 2

If West Indies beat India, West Indies progress. If the match is washed out or ends in a No-Result, West Indies will advance due to a better net run rate.

Abhishek Sharma was back at his explosive best with a 30-ball 55 (4x4s, 4x6s), while Hardik Pandya bludgeoned a 23-ball unbeaten fifty (2x4s, 4x6s) as India racked up 256/4 after Zimbabwe opted to bowl.

It was India's highest total in T20 World Cup history and the highest ever recorded in this tournament.