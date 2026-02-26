A clinical Team India, powered by fifties from Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya and a fiery spell by Arshdeep Singh, powered their way back into contention for a semifinal spot in the ICC T20 World Cup, beating Zimbabwe by 72 runs in their do-or-die match at Chennai on Thursday. With this win, India have a win and a loss each in the Super Eight phase, same as West Indies, making the March 1 clash between them a virtual knockout match for the second semifinal spot, with the Proteas having qualified for the semifinal with two wins in two matches so far.

India were put to bat first by Zimbabwe and they posted their highest T20 WC total on the board courtesy of knocks from Abhishek Sharma (55 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), Hardik Pandya (50* in 23 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Tilak Varma (44* in 16 balls, with three fours and four sixes). In reply, Zimbabwe were valiant, posting 184/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a fine 97* in 59 balls, consisting of eight fours and six sixes by Brian Bennett and a 21-ball 31 by skipper Sikandar Raza. Arshdeep Singh (3/24) was the top wicket-taker for India.

In the run-chase of 257 runs, Zimbabwe started with a modest four-run over against Arshdeep Singh.

Openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani took very minimal risk in the powerplay, with the odd boundary.

In the fifth over, Bennett collected a couple of fours against Jasprit Bumrah.

Tadiwanashe started the final over of the powerplay against Varun Chakravarthy with a six, finishing the powerplay at 44/0 in six overs.

Axar ended the 44-run stand, removing Tadiwanashe for a run-a-ball 20 with two sixes in 7.1 overs.

In the ninth over, Bennett took some risk against Axar, collecting a couple of sixes and a four, bringing the score to 70.

Varun's magical spin removed Dion Myers for just two, with a fine catch from Tilak. Zimbabwe ended the first half of the innings at 73/2.

Bennett and skipper Sikandar Raza carried on with a partnership, with the young Bennett reaching his third fifty of the tournament in 34 balls, consisting of four boundaries and three sixes.

Zimbabwe reached the 100-run mark in 13.4 overs. In the 15th over, Bennett struck two fours and a six against Shivam Dube, getting 26 runs. Bennett and Raza completed a 50-run stand in 31 balls.

In the next over, Raza hit Varun for a four and a six, but he fell to Arshdeep Singh in the next over, caught at long-on for a 21-ball 31, with two fours and two sixes. Arshdeep also got all-rounder Ryan Burl trapped lbw in the same over, reducing Zimbabwe to 144/4 in 16.4 overs.

Tony Munyonga started his innings with two successive fours against the left-armer, bringing up Zimbabwe's 150-run mark in 17 overs.

Arshdeep cleaned up Tony for a six-ball 11 in the penultimate over, reducing Zimbabwe to 162/5 in 18.2 overs.

Tashinga Musekiwa was removed by Dube in the final over for seven, reducing Zimbabwe to 173/6 in 19.1 overs.

Zimbabwe's chase ended at 184/6, with Bennett (97* in 59 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) and Brad Evans (1*) unbeaten.

Arshdeep (3/24) was the star for Team India with the ball, while Varun, Axar and Dube got one wicket each.