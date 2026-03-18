India all-rounder Shivam Dube has opened up about his decision to take a train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, hours after India's win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Dube revealed that he was anxious to meet his son and father; hence, he couldn't wait to catch the flight with the rest of the team. Traveling with his wife and a friend, Dube boarded a 3-tier AC train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai as all the flights on the route were booked.

"Ghar jaake mujhe apne bachche aur apne papa se milne ki kaafi anxiety ho rahi thi... isliye main subah-subah ghar chala aaya. Wait, hi nahi ho raha tha (I was feeling anxious to meet my child and my father at home... that is why I left early in the morning. I just could not wait)," Dube said at an event.

Despite the risk of being recognised by fans, Dube felt the train was the most efficient option. Speaking to The Indian Express, he revealed that he had initially tried to book flights for himself and his family, but none were available. While travelling by road was an alternative, he opted for the rails as it offered a faster journey.

"There were no flights available, so I decided to take an early morning train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. We could have gone by road, but the train was quicker," Dube explained.

Accompanied by his wife and a friend, Dube managed to secure 3rd AC tickets. However, the decision caused concern among his inner circle. "Everyone we spoke to-family and friends-was worried. They kept asking, 'What if someone recognises you at the station or on the train?'"

To maintain his anonymity, Dube wore a cap, a mask, and a long-sleeved T-shirt. He also strategically chose a 5:10 am departure, hoping the platform would be less crowded at that hour. "I told my wife I would wait in the car until five minutes before the train's departure, then rush to board," he added.