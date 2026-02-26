Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bowl against defending champions India in a do-or-die Super Eight contest at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday. The must-win clash between the two teams is being held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is a crucial game for both India and Zimbabwe, as both sides suffered heavy defeats in their opening Super 8 fixtures of the tournament.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side lost their first Super 8 match by 76 runs against South Africa, while the West Indies thrashed Zimbabwe by 107 runs. The winner of the India vs Zimbabwe encounter will stay alive in the race for a semi-final spot, whereas a defeat will all but end their T20 World Cup campaign.

India and Zimbabwe have faced each other 13 times in T20I cricket. Out of these, the Men in Blue have won 10 matches, while Zimbabwe have secured just three victories.

In T20 World Cup history, the two teams have met only once-during the 2022 edition-where India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne.

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said they had made one change, with Graeme Cremer missing out on the playing XI.

"We're going to have a bowl. Not your usual Chennai wicket. Looks moist, want to give the best chance to the seamers. If we can restrict India to a low total, it will go a long way. As much as we're feeling the heat, our opposition will be feeling the same. It's holding on alright. One tactical change, Cremer misses out," Raza said.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed two changes in their playing XI. Axar Patel returned in place of Washington Sundar, while Rinku Singh made way for Sanju Samson.

"Happy with the decision, we were looking to bat first. Boys are ready. Mood in the camp is relaxed. Huddle was too good, the way he spoke in the huddle (Hardik). Even if you win or lose, you learn something out of it. Just forget what happened in the last game. Axar comes in for Washington, Samson comes in for Rinku," Suryakumar said.

Teams: Zimbabwe (Playing XI):

Tadiwanashe Marumani (w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah