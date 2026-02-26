India vs Zimbabwe Free LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight: India enters their clash against Zimbabwe with their T20 World Cup semi-final destiny firmly in their own hands. Following South Africa's dominant 9-wicket victory over the West Indies, the equation for the Men in Blue is clear: wins over Zimbabwe tonight and the West Indies in their final Super Eight match will guarantee them a spot in the final four. However, pressure is mounting on the Suryakumar Yadav-led side after a heavy opening loss to South Africa. Multiple changes are expected in the XI, particularly as they face a resilient Zimbabwe team that remains a mathematical threat for qualification if they can pull off two consecutive upsets. (India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super Eight Live Updates)

When will the India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eight Free LIVE Telecast take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eight Free LIVE Telecast will take place on Thursday, February 26 (IST).

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eight match be held?

The India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eight match will be held at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai, India.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eight Free Live Telecast start?

The India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eight Free LIVE Telecast will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eight Free LIVE Telecast?

The India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eight Free LIVE Telecast will be available on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eight match?

The India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eight match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)