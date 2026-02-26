South Africa defeated West Indies by a massive nine-wicket margin in their second T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Chasing a target of 177, South Africa rode on fiery knocks from Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock to complete the chase in just 16.1 overs. The win not only put the Proteas in pole position to book a place in the semi-finals but also handed India a significant advantage as the defending champions chase a T20 World Cup last four spot. India are playing Zimbabwe today, and now their fate rests entirely in their own hands after South Africa's dominant victory.

Before the match, West Indies's Net Run-Rate was +5.350. Now, after the massive loss to South Africa, it stands at +1.791. This will massively impact India's chances.

Currently, this is how the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 points table stands:

1. South Africa - 4 points, 2 matches, NRR +2.890

2. West Indies - 2 points, 2 matches, NRR + 1.791

3. India - 0 points, 1 match, NRR -3.800

4. Zimbabwe - 0 points, 1 match, NRR -5.350

Remaining Fixtures in T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 1

March 1: South Africa vs Zimbabwe (3 pm)

March 1: India vs West Indies (7 pm)

Scenario 1

If India beat Zimbabwe and then beat West Indies in their next match, the Suryakumar Yadav-led team will enter the last four irrespective of Net Run Rate.

Scenario 2

If India lose to Zimbabwe, they will still not be out. They would then hope for South Africa to beat Zimbabwe. After that, India must beat West Indies in their third Super 8 match by a big margin. This would leave India, West Indies and Zimbabwe tied on 2 points each. The team with the superior Net Run Rate will join South Africa from Group 1 in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.