India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: India face Zimbabwe in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter on Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After a heavy defeat and continued struggles with a fragile top order, the defending champions will need to summon all their resilience against a dangerous Zimbabwe side. A big win is essential for India's survival in the tournament, especially after their net run rate plummeted to -3.80 following the 76-run loss to South Africa on Sunday. However, South Africa's emphatic nine-wicket victory over the West Indies has significantly boosted India's chances of making the semifinals. (IND vs ZIM, Live Updates)

When will the India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match take place?

The India vs Zimababwe, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match will take place on Thursday, February 26 (IST).

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match be held?

The India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match start?

The India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match?

The India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match?

The India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster.)