India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: India take on Zimbabwe in a must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match at Chepauk tonight. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side needs to win both its remaining matches to keep its semi-final hopes alive. The result of the ongoing South Africa vs West Indies match in Ahmedabad will have a huge say on India's fate in the tournament. The Windies have posted 176 for 8 after being invited to bat first against the Proteas. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match -
T20 World Cup 2026 Live: West Indies post competitive total!
Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder helped West Indies make a superb recovery and post a competitive total of 176/8 against South Africa. The duo shared an 89-run stand off 57 balls. Shepherd scored 52 not out, while Holder hit 49. Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas with figures of 3 for 30.
India vs Zimbabwe Live: Have a look at squads -
India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson.
Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza.
T20 World Cup Live: India focus on SA vs WI game!
India must be having their focus on the ongoing South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight game taking place in Ahmedabad. If the Windies lose the contest, the Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will have their fate in their own hands. They will then need to win against Zimbabwe and the Windies to qualify for the semifinal.
In case the Windies beat South Africa, India would need to defeat both Zimbabwe and the Shai Hope-led side by massive margins. In that scenario, both India and the West Indies will finish on four points, with the team having the better net run rate progressing to the semifinal.
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match. The crucial encounter will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight. Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.