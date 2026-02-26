India must be having their focus on the ongoing South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight game taking place in Ahmedabad. If the Windies lose the contest, the Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will have their fate in their own hands. They will then need to win against Zimbabwe and the Windies to qualify for the semifinal.

In case the Windies beat South Africa, India would need to defeat both Zimbabwe and the Shai Hope-led side by massive margins. In that scenario, both India and the West Indies will finish on four points, with the team having the better net run rate progressing to the semifinal.