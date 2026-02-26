West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Thursday will be a crucial day in the race for qualification to the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals, with the West Indies taking on South Africa in Ahmedabad, followed by India's important clash with Zimbabwe in Chennai. The Proteas enter the contest after a commanding 76-run win over home-favourites India in Ahmedabad, while the West Indies hammered Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their previous outing in Mumbai to underline their batting firepower. The Indian team will be hoping for a favour from South Africa, as a West Indies victory could complicate matters for the co-hosts.

West Indies vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match take place?

The West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will take place on Thursday, February 26 (IST).

Where will the West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match be held?

The West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match start?

The West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will start at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the live streaming of the West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)