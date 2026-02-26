Best-case Scenario

If South Africa beat West Indies on Thursday and India then defeat Zimbabwe, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will have its fate in its own hands going into their final Super 8 clash. In that scenario, the winner of the India vs West Indies match will advance to the semifinals, irrespective of Net Run Rate.

Scenario 2

If West Indies beat South Africa on Wednesday and India beat Zimbabwe, the defending champions will have to beat West Indies by a heavy margin in the third match to improve their Net Run Rate. Then, they have to hope that Zimbabwe either beat South Africa (so that the Proteas' points remain at 2) or lose to the Proteas by a very narrow margin (so that South Africa don't surpass India's NRR).

Scenario 3

If India lose to Zimbabwe, they are almost certainly out - but a narrow path to qualification would still remain. In that scenario, India would need South Africa to beat both West Indies and Zimbabwe. India would then have to defeat West Indies by a huge margin to overturn the Net Run Rate deficit. That would leave South Africa on 6 points, while India, West Indies and Zimbabwe would all finish on 2 points each. The team with the superior Net Run Rate among the three would then advance.