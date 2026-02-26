West Indies vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa could take a giant step towards securing a spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals if they beat West Indies in their Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad. The Narendra Modi Stadium has been a fortress for the Proteas in this tournament, where they defeated Canada, Afghanistan, and New Zealand in the group stage before thumping hosts India in their Super 8 match last week. If South Africa beat West Indies, and India later defeat Zimbabwe in Chennai, the Proteas will qualify for the semi-finals. West Indies, on the other hand, come into this fixutre on the back of a huge 107-run win over Zimbabwe. The Indian team will be hoping for a favour from South Africa, as a West Indies victory could complicate matters for the co-hosts. (Live Scorecard)
WI vs SA Live: H2H T20I Record!
While West Indies have won 15 and lost 14 of their 29 T20Is against South Africa, the Proteas hold a slight advantage on the T20 World Cup stage, having won four of the five meetings between the two sides.
SA Vs WI LIVE: Weather updates!
The sky looks clear in Ahmedabad but it promises to be another hot day in the city. Pitch 7 has been allocated for this contest, which means red soil, with the prospect of some bounce. Regardless, we could be in for a high-scoring contest.
SA Vs WI LIVE: India Qualification Scenarios!
Best-case Scenario
If South Africa beat West Indies on Thursday and India then defeat Zimbabwe, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will have its fate in its own hands going into their final Super 8 clash. In that scenario, the winner of the India vs West Indies match will advance to the semifinals, irrespective of Net Run Rate.
Scenario 2
If West Indies beat South Africa on Wednesday and India beat Zimbabwe, the defending champions will have to beat West Indies by a heavy margin in the third match to improve their Net Run Rate. Then, they have to hope that Zimbabwe either beat South Africa (so that the Proteas' points remain at 2) or lose to the Proteas by a very narrow margin (so that South Africa don't surpass India's NRR).
Scenario 3
If India lose to Zimbabwe, they are almost certainly out - but a narrow path to qualification would still remain. In that scenario, India would need South Africa to beat both West Indies and Zimbabwe. India would then have to defeat West Indies by a huge margin to overturn the Net Run Rate deficit. That would leave South Africa on 6 points, while India, West Indies and Zimbabwe would all finish on 2 points each. The team with the superior Net Run Rate among the three would then advance.
SA Vs WI LIVE: Qualification Scenarios!
If South Africa beat West Indies on Thursday and then India beat Zimbabwe, the Proteas will be through to the semi-finals. If West Indies beat South Africa and Zimbabwe beat India, the Caribbean side will advance. A defeat in Chennai later today will end India's campaign, regardless of the result in Ahmedabad. Even if South Africa lose to West Indies, they will stay alive in the race as their final Super 8 match is against Zimbabwe.
SA Vs WI LIVE: So, what is as stakes?
A win for either side could significantly boost their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals. West Indies currently sit on top of the group due to a superior net run rate, while South Africa remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far. The Indian team will be hoping for a favour from South Africa, as a West Indies victory could complicate matters for the co-hosts.
SA Vs WI LIVE: Hello and good afternoon!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash between West Indies and South Africa from Ahmedabad. Both teams won their respective Super 8 openers, with South Africa registering a commanding 76-run win over home-favourites India in Ahmedabad, while the West Indies hammered Zimbabwe by 107 runs in Mumbai.