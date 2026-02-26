India take on Zimbabwe in a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. India find themselves in a tricky situation following their heavy loss against South Africa. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side was completely outplayed in their first Super 8 match as South Africa won the encounter by 76 runs. Things got worse as West Indies registered a mammoth 106-run win over Zimbabwe. As a result, India need both of their games by huge margins in order to stay alive in the semifinal race. In this situation, a washout in the game against Zimbabwe can be a big blow to India's semifinal hopes but it will not be the end of the road for them.

A look at all qualification scenarios for India if match against Zimbabwe is washed out -

Scenario 1

If the match against Zimbabwe is washed out, India will have to depend heavily on South Africa. If South Africa beat both Zimbabwe and West Indies in their matches, a win over West Indies will guarantee India's place in the semifinals.

Scenario 2

If South Africa end up losing both of their matches and India beat West Indies, the Windies will still qualify with 4 points. However, in that case, India and Zimbabwe will have 3 points each and their qualification will depend on Net Run Rate (NRR).

Scenario 3

If South Africa beat West Indies but lose to Zimbabwe while India beat West Indies, India and Zimbabwe will have 3 points each while South Africa will qualify with 4 points. Once again, NRR will play a crucial role in this scenario.

Scenario 4

If both of India's remaining two matches are washed out while South Africa beat West Indies and their game against Zimbabwe gets abandoned, all three teams - West Indies, India and Zimbabwe - will have 2 points each. NRR will decide the second semi-finalist from this group but India will have a distinct disadvantage in this case.