India vs Zimbabwe Weather Update: India take on Zimbabwe in a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter in Chennai on Thursday. India's semifinal qualification dreams were dealt a major blow after their heavy loss against South Africa. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side was completely outplayed by the Proteas as they slumped to a 76-run loss. Things got worse as West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by a huge margin and as a result, India need to win both of their matches with good margins to ensure ther spot in the Top 4. While a loss against Zimbabwe will not knock them out completely, it will be a big setback as India's fortunes will then completely depend on other results and Net Run Rate (NRR).

The weather forecast for Chennai is largely good for cricket with clear skies and no rain predicted for Thursday. The temperatures are expected to be between 26-28 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 32 degree Celsius. The humidity is expected to surpass the 70 per cent mark with dew playing a big role.

Meanwhile, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that middle-order batter Rinku Singh will be joining the squad ahead of must-win Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe.

Rinku, who has figured in all the matches India have played so far in the ongoing T20 World, left the team hotel and travelled to Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after his father, who is suffering from liver cancer, was admitted to a hospital and is on ventilator support.

He did not attend a practice session on Tuesday.

While addressing the press conference, Kotak confirmed that the batter will return to Chennai on Wednesday evening. "Rinku's father wasn't well. So he went back. I think he is coming back this evening," he said.

(With agency inputs)