Indian cricket team star Shivam Dube received a stunning verdict ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday. Dube has been contributing with the ball off late but that did not convince former India batter Mohammed Kaif. Following India's loss against South Africa, Kaif said that Dube is just a batter, not an all-rounder. Dube conceded 32 runs in two overs and although he took one wicket, India slumped to a huge loss against the Proteas. Although Dube has taken 10 wickets in 2026, Kaif pointed out that he was being defensive from the get go against South Africa batters and predicted that he can end up conceding 4 sixes in an over against West Indies.

"With the field and his plan to bowl wide to Brevis, Dube showed that he wanted to be very defensive. Nobody bowls defensively in the 10th over. You looked to attack and try to take a wicket at that time. According to me, Dube is a batter; he is not an all-rounder," Kaif said on YouTube.

"We don't need an all-rounder who bowls at 120 kph. He might take an odd wicket but will always go for runs. He can even concede four sixes in an over against West Indies."

Kaif was also not happy with India having a huge number of left-handers in their playing XI against South Africa and called for Sanju Samson's inclusion for the match against Zimbabwe.

"There should be a balance in everything. We have gone overboard with lefties, where there are six left-handed batters in the top eight. Hardik is coming at No. 5 for the left-right combination. If you think it could be your winning formula, make a squad keeping that in mind. Bring in Sanju to get that left-right combination," he explained.