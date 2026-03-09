Gautam Gambhir walked into the role of India's head coach at a point where the expectation to win has never been higher. By many metrics, Gambhir has been the most unsuccessful Indian coach in recent memory, particularly in red-ball cricket, overseeing the end of India's enviable 12-year unbeaten streak at home. But, as he poses alongside Suryakumar Yadav and lifts the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy up high, Gambhir has also scaled a peak that no India coach has ever done.

Gautam Gambhir is the only India head coach, till date, to win two major ICC trophies - the Champions Trophy 2025 and the T20 World Cup 2026.

When he took over the job of head coach in mid-2024, he was already one of the most polarising figures in Indian cricket. The extremity of his perception among Indian cricket fans has only increased during his tenure as coach, not least because of the red-ball failures and reports of a waning relationship with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

But T20 cricket has been one area where Gambhir's ideology has thrived, and the area where it has almost never faltered.

T20 cricket dominance

When it had become clear that Rahul Dravid would not continue as India head coach after the T20 World Cup 2024, no clear successor was in line. But after Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) sensational Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 glory, their mentor Gambhir emerged as a late candidate to fill Dravid's boots.

KKR's IPL 2024 campaign - by many statistical metrics - is the most dominant title-winning campaign in the history of the tournament. And dominance is something that Gambhir has carried forward from purple to blue.

Gambhir's Team India has carried a fearless and selfless approach in T20 cricket. Any fear of a tricky phase of transition after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has been quashed. Instead, Gambhir's Team India continues to redefine the standards of modern-day T20 cricket.

Perhaps nothing symbolizes the change in the mindset of the Indian team in the shortest format than a simple comparison between the semi-finals of the 2022 and 2026 T20 World Cups.

In both years, India faced England and batted first. In 2022, India posted 168 in 20 overs. Two players made fifties. But it was a total that was dismissively chased down by England with 10 wickets and four overs remaining.

In 2026, India posted 253 in 20 overs, despite only one player scoring a fifty. It was the highest total ever in a T20 World Cup knockout game. Until it wasn't, just three days later, as India posted 255 in the final against England.

The conclusion is simple. Personal milestones no longer belong in T20 cricket. Risk-taking is the motto. And it is personified better by no team than Gambhir's India. The host broadcaster's "300 paar" advertisements often seemed tiresome to cricket fans. But it was impossible to rule it out when the men in blue were at the crease.

A sharp tactical instinct

Gautam Gambhir's tactical implementations have arguably been the most underrated aspect of his coaching. Gambhir has been blessed with a set of ridiculously-talented Indian players, but his tactical tweaks are worth a mention.

The first big example of this came just ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, when Axar Patel was promoted to No. 5 in the ODI batting order. It was a move that saw KL Rahul come in at No. 6.

It was a move that not only allowed Axar Patel to bat with more freedom and showcase his batting ability better, but also ensured that India had someone of the quality of KL Rahul to bat through tricky run chases.

Another shrewd tactical move also came ahead of the Champions Trophy. From seemingly nowhere, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy - a T20I specialist - was picked for the ODI squad, in order to bolster India in the spin-friendly conditions in Dubai.

Chakravarthy ended up as India's joint-highest wicket-taker as they went on to lift the trophy.

Championing every contribution

Another principle of Gautam Gambhir's India has been championing every contribution, no matter how small. India chased down a target of 196 against West Indies in a do-or-die Super 8 game, with Sanju Samson playing one of the most memorable knocks in Indian white-ball cricket. Samson smashed 97 off just 50 balls.

But in the press conference, Gambhir reserved special praise for Shivam Dube. He made 8 runs off 4 balls, hitting two boundaries. Dube came in to bat with India needing 17 off 10. At the end of the over, India needed just 7 off 6.

"For many years, we've only spoken about certain contributions. This is a team sport, and this will always remain a team sport," Gambhir said after the game.

"For me, Shivam's two boundaries are as important as Sanju's 97 because if he hadn't hit those two boundaries, you wouldn't even have spoken about the 97," he added.

Final thoughts

"A coach is as good as his players," said Gambhir, speaking after India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. In typical fashion, Gambhir chose to champion his players.

He is right.

By his own words, therefore, it may seem an irony to pen an entire piece on Gambhir's genius. But as he stands atop Gary Kirsten, Ravi Shastri, John Wright and all the other great coaches in Indian cricket, it is perhaps the least of the tributes that he deserves.

And there could be more once he dials '2027'.