India all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a heartwarming moment with the legendary MS Dhoni after the T20 World Cup semi-final against England on Thursday. After India beat England to qualify for the final, Dhoni was seen waving at Hardik from the stands. Hardik's son, Agastya, and Natasa Stankovic (or his partner) were also standing next to Dhoni, creating a lovely family moment. In a viral video, Dhoni and the family can be seen encouraging Agastya to wave at his father, who was standing under the VIP stand at the Wankhede Stadium.

Hardik Pandya had a chat with MS Dhoni while climbing the stairs at Wankhede.



The way Mahi pointed at Hardik and showed him to Agastya was adorable pic.twitter.com/Orgf65D8gq — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) March 6, 2026

Hardik played a crucial role in India's win over England. He scored a quickfire 12-ball 27 before claiming the crucial wickets of Phil Salt and Sam Curran.

Coming back to the match, a fiery knock from Sanju Samson (89* in 42 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and cameos from Shivam Dube (43 in 25 balls, with a four and four sixes), Ishan Kishan (39 in 18 balls, with four boundaries), Hardik Pandya (27 in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (21 in seven balls, with three sixes) took India to 253/7 in 20 overs.

Despite having England down at 95/4, India could not dominate them as Jacob Bethell (105 in 48 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Will Jacks (35 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) put a counter-attacking 77-run stand for the fifth wicket.

While Bethell continued to march on and a fiery four-ball cameo of 19 from Jofra Archer took England really close, England ended seven runs short of India's target, at 246/7.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (1/33 in 4 overs), Axar Patel (1/35 in 3 overs) and Hardik Pandya (2/38 in 4 overs) were the standout performers with the ball.

The final is set to take place in Ahmedabad, where India will look to continue their impressive run and secure another major ICC title by defeating New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8.

(With ANI Inputs)