Afghanistan have announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, to be held in India and Sri Lanka, from February 7 to March 8. Led by Rashid Khan, the squad has been strengthened by the return of experienced all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and right-arm fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who is making his comeback after recovering from a shoulder injury. Left-handed middle-order batter Shahidullah Kamal and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq have retained their places, while young fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai has earned a spot in the main squad.

Fazal Haq Farooqi, who missed the recent Bangladesh series and featured only in the final T20I against Zimbabwe, has also been named in the 15-player squad for both the West Indies series and the World Cup.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman's inclusion is another highlight, resulting in AM Ghazanfar being named among the reserves alongside middle-order batter Ijaz Ahmadzai and emerging fast bowler Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

Ahead of the global tournament, Afghanistan will take on the West Indies in a three-match T20I series scheduled from January 19 to 22 in the UAE, with the same squad selected for the series.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan stated, “AfghanAtalan had a terrific run in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. We cherish excellent memories from the past and hope for even better results this year, which will be played in Asian conditions. Hosting the West Indies team provides us with an incredible opportunity to fine-tune our combination and prepare adequately for the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil, ACB's Chief Selector, added, “We had good discussions over the past few days and finalised the squad. Gulbadin Naib is a big-match player, and his return boosts our team. We are also pleased to have Naveen Ul Haq back, which enhances the quality of our fast bowling.

"It was a tough decision to leave AM Ghazanfar out of the main squad, as his place made way for Mujeeb. Shahidullah Kamal performed well in the recent event and provides us with a valuable left-handed option, which is crucial in major tournaments.”

Afghanistan are placed in Pool D of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, competing alongside New Zealand, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. They will play their first match against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.

In the last 2024 T20 World Cup, Afghanistan caught everyone's attention by qualifying for their first-ever semi-finals, where they lost to South Africa.

Afghanistan squad:

Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi

