India continued their dominance over Pakistan in T20 World Cups with a comprehensive 61-run win over their arch-rivals on February 15. The two teams have been facing each other since the inaugural edition in 2007, but Pakistan have managed to win just one game so far. With the victory on Sunday, India extended their lead to 8-1 against their Asia neighbour at the mega event. Overall in T20Is, the sides have played 17 matches so far, with the defending champions winning 14 of them and losing just three.

Pakistan's last T20I win against India came in September 2024. Since then, the sides have played six matches, with India winning all of them.

Mohammad Amir highlighted the stark contrast in the quality of the current India and Pakistan teams. He pointed out that the Indian players do not even celebrate Pakistan's wickets or victories over the side, as it has become such a routine task for them.

"There is a difference between the Indian team of the 1990s and the current one. In the 1990s, Team India had the fear of losing to Pakistan. Now, they don't take Pakistan seriously. They don't even celebrate Pakistan's wickets. They don't even celebrate their victories. This is the only difference," said Mohammad Amir on Geo News.

In the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match, Ishan Kishan played a fiery knock before Jasprit Bumrah destroyed Pakistan's top order, powering India to a one-sided 61-run win at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. This became India's biggest win (by run margin) against Pakistan in T20Is.

Kishan's superb 77 off 40 balls on a slow Premadasa pitch was worth its weight in gold, carrying India to a competitive 175 for seven after they were asked to bat first. His innings was laced with 10 fours and three sixes. Shivam Dube's 27 off 17 also helped the team's cause towards the end.

In reply, Pakistan were all out for 114 in 18 overs. Hardik Pandya scalped one on the fourth ball of the innings, while Jasprit Bumrah followed him with a double-wicket over. India kept Pakistan in check and the chasing team stayed well short of the target.