The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has conveyed its displeasure to Shadab Khan over his post-match remarks ridiculing former players, advising the all-rounder to mind his language during the ongoing World Cup, a report has claimed. Shadab had hit back at criticism from former stars sitting on various television channels who questioned his selection in the team, sources told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net). "Former cricketers have their own opinions," said Shadab after scoring a 22-ball 36 and taking 3-13 during Pakistan's 102-run victory over Namibia in Colombo on Wednesday. "They (former players) were legends, but even they could not achieve what we have. We have beaten India in a World Cup," he added.

The PCB, through team manager Naveed Cheema, conveyed to the all-rounder that he should not use harsh words against former greats.

"Naveed Cheema has called to convey to Shadab that he was out of his limits in the press conference on Wednesday night. Shadab should know that all former players - including his father-in-law, Saqlain Mushtaq - are respectable and are greats of Pakistan. Shadab should respect them and should not use such language," sources told Telecom Asia Sport.

The report said that Cheema has also been instructed to advise other players to keep their comments restricted to the match and not cross the line, or action will be taken against them.

Shadab's father-in-law, Saqlain Mushtaq, has also expressed displeasure over the comments. "Those were unwanted comments, and most of the players had played with me. In fact, I am also one of those who have not won an ICC event, but we won several big matches for Pakistan - Tests and ODIs," Saqlain told Telecom Asia Sport.

Another former player, Kamran Akmal, said Shadab's remarks were uncalled for. "Saying such words against former players warrants caution," Kamran was quoted as saying in the report.

The Pakistan team management has been cautious about sending players for pre- and post-match media interactions. They did not provide any players for two days before the all-important India match.

When Usman Tariq attended Namibia's pre-match media talk, the media manager stopped him from answering a question on why he was used late in the India match when he was brought on in the 11th over. "Tariq will not answer this as head coach Mike Hesson has responded to this question after the India game," media manager Naeem Gillani was quoted as saying in the report.

Pakistan take on New Zealand in their first Super Eight game in Colombo on Saturday. They will also face England in Pallekele on February 24 and Sri Lanka at the same venue four days later

