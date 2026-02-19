Pakistan cricket team star Shadab Khan raised a storm on Thursday after he took a sly dig at former players for criticising the current side following a 61-run thrashing by India at the T20 World Cup 2026. "Former cricketers have their own opinions. They were legends, but even they could not do what we have done. We have beaten India in a World Cup. Criticism is part of cricket's history," Shadab was quoted as saying by Pakistan media. Shadab was referring to the fact that Pakistan's only win against India at a World Cup came in 2021, at the T20 World Cup. He was part of Pakistan's 2021 T20 World Cup squad.

Now, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has conveyed its displeasure to Shadab Khan over his post-match remarks ridiculing former players, advising the all-rounder to mind his language during the ongoing World Cup, sources told Telecom Asia Sport (as quoted by news agency IANS).

Shadab made the statement after scoring a 22-ball 36 and taking 3-13 during Pakistan's 102-run victory over Namibia in Colombo on Wednesday. The PCB, through team manager Naveed Cheema, asked the all-rounder not to use harsh words against former greats.

"Naveed Cheema has called to convey to Shadab that he was out of his limits in the press conference on Wednesday night. Shadab should know that all former players - including his father-in-law, Saqlain Mushtaq - are respectable and are greats of Pakistan. Shadab should respect them and should not use such language," sources told Telecom Asia Sport, according to IANS.

The report added that Cheema has also been instructed to advise other players to restrict their comments to the match and not cross the line, failing which action will be taken.

Former player Kamran Akmal said Shadab's comments were unnecessary. "Saying such words against former players warrants caution," Kamran was quoted as saying.

The Pakistan team management has been cautious about sending players for pre- and post-match interactions. They did not provide any players for two days before the all-important India match.

When Usman Tariq arrived for Namibia's pre-match media interaction, the media manager stopped him from answering a question on why he was used late in the India match, having been introduced in the 11th over. "Tariq will not answer this as head coach Mike Hesson has already responded to this question after the India game," media manager Naeem Gillani was quoted as saying.

Pakistan take on New Zealand in their first Super Eight game in Colombo on Saturday. They also face England in Pallekele on February 24, and Sri Lanka at the same venue four days later.