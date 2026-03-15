India head coach Gautam Gambhir has shared surprising insights into his expectations from under-fire Abhishek Sharma, as the opening batter struggled for runs in the T20 World Cup 2026. It was only in the final that Abhishek showed his true colours, smashing a fiery half-century to lay the foundation for the team. However, while others urged Abhishek to play more cautiously after repeated failures, Gambhir said that his expectations from the batter were to go in with a more aggressive intent. Speaking on JioStar's Follow the Blues, Gambhir shared his own experience, narrating how he bounced back after being dismissed for three consecutive ducks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2014 season.

"I've had a worse experience than him in 2014 during the IPL, when I got three ducks in a row and then another in the fourth game as well. All I told him was that people will look at your scores and will talk about your form, but actually you are not out of form, you are just out of runs. The only time you can judge your form is when you have played 20 to 30 balls in the middle, and he hasn't even faced 20 balls yet.

Narrating his expectations from Abhishek, Gambhir said that he wanted the batter to approach the next game with even more aggression.

"All I wanted him to do was go out there in the next game and be even more aggressive compared to what he was in the previous game. If you want to hit the first ball out of the ground, go and do it, and commit yourself to it 100 per cent because it really doesn't matter what the world thinks about you. All that matters is what those 30 people in the dressing room think about you, and that is exactly what should matter to all the boys. There was no doubt whatsoever about Abhishek. For anyone, to be honest, in that dressing room, we always had faith and trust in everyone who was selected to represent the country in the T20 World Cup," he said.

During the conversation, Gambhir also dismissed suggestions that Samson's inclusion was aimed at countering spin.

"We just felt that we wanted to be more explosive because the ideology in the last one and a half years has been to go out there and be as explosive as we can be. The reason to bring in Sanju was not about managing the off-spinner from the other end. It was about whether we could get even more firepower at the top and be more aggressive in the first six overs," he explained.

Gambhir revealed that the conversation with Samson ahead of the Zimbabwe clash was casual and straightforward.

"We know what Sanju can do, there was never any doubt about his talent and explosiveness. I conveyed it to him in the gym. In fact, we were both training together, and I just told him that you'll be playing against Zimbabwe, and he said, 'let it come.' That's the kind of casual conversation we have," Gambhir said.

Highlighting the depth of India's batting line-up, Gambhir painted a picture of the potential top order: Abhishek Sharma, Samson, and Ishan Kishan, followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel.

"So, you can't ask for anything more," he added.