Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Australia face off against Zimbabwe in an important T20 World Cup 2026 Group B encounter in Colombo on Friday. Australia kickstarted their tournament with a win over Ireland, led by four wickets each from Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa. However, with captain Mitchell Marsh's tournament in doubt after a groin blow, Travis Head is likely to lead them again. Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe got off to a winning start too with a thumping victory over Oman. Zimbabwe will once again pin hopes on lead pacers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava to cause damage. (Live Scorecard)