Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Opt To Bowl, Welcome Back 2 Big Stars vs Zimbabwe
Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score Updates: Australia and Zimbabwe face off in their second T20 World Cup Group B game in Colombo.
AUS vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Scorecard Updates© AFP
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Australia face off against Zimbabwe in an important T20 World Cup 2026 Group B encounter in Colombo on Friday. Australia kickstarted their tournament with a win over Ireland, led by four wickets each from Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa. However, with captain Mitchell Marsh's tournament in doubt after a groin blow, Travis Head is likely to lead them again. Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe got off to a winning start too with a thumping victory over Oman. Zimbabwe will once again pin hopes on lead pacers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava to cause damage. (Live Scorecard)
TOSS time - It is nearly time for the flip of the coin. We are just awaiting to see who will walk out for Australia. In all likelihood, it will be Travis Head again, but awaiting confirmation. Yes, it is Head who is standing alongside Sikandar Raza - the two captains for the game. Head will toss, while Raza will call. TAILS is the call but it is a Head. And Head whose first name is Travis CHOOSES TO BOWL!
Another triple header day - We are not too far from the toss. Just a reminder about the games to be played today. It is Day 7 of the Men's T20 World Cup, featuring another triple header. While you are in the matchcentre of Australia vs Zimbabwe, from 9.30 am GMT, Canada will take on the United Arab Emirates in Delhi. And then, from 1.30 pm GMT, the USA will meet the Netherlands in Chennai. The team names may not be those featuring in the top 8, barring Australia, but let's hope we get a good round of cricketing action heading into the bumper weekend.
Pitch Expectations - Two games have been played in this edition at this venue - an evening game involving Sri Lanka and Ireland and then, an afternoon match involving Ireland again, this time against Australia. In both the matches, teams batting first struggled while the teams batting second struggled even more. The pitches have tended to get slower as the games have progressed with spin being a major factor. And with this being a morning game, wanting to bat first and put the runs on the board will be a no brainer. The temptation to go for an extra spinner could be very high for Zimbabwe.
Pace show - part 2 or a chance for Cremer? Another experienced member of the Zimbabwean squad after Brendan Taylor, is Graeme Cremer. Aged 39, this is just the third T20 World up for the senior leggie but he has been in the circuit for as long as 18 years! He made his debut as early as 2008 but was away from cricket totally for around 6 years since 2018. However, he has found a new lease since 2025 and here he is, picked in Asian conditions. Given his crafty skills, which saw him take a 2-wicket haul at this very same venue against the Netherlands in the warmups, and also Australia's perennial struggles against spin, could he get a look in for this game? Having said that, after an excellent show against Oman by the seamers, will Zimbabwe want to break that combination? Wow. For a reader just following this match by the names, there might just be a thought creeping in - hey fellas, have you like, switched the team names by mistake? What a wonderful camp to be in, if you are a Zimbabwe fan.
Hello Kangaroos, we meet again (not) - We mentioned about Brendan Taylor playing a key role in Zimbabwe defeating Australia in their very first meeting in T20Is, which was in the 2007 World Cup. However, nearly 18-and-a-half years post that historic clash, Taylor, the only player still to feature in international cricket from the playing XIs of both sides may not get a chance to show his exploits again. In Zimbabwe's opening fixture against Oman, Taylor hobbled off the field, retiring hurt, possibly tweaking something in his hamstring while running between the wickets during batting. Clive Madande is the only other keeper batter in the squad, so logically, he could be the only replacement.
Marsh unlikely, but David? Talking about the injury woes in the Australian camp, it seems very un-Australian. Usually, they are very upbeat and open about their team news, announcing playing XIs in advance, but so far, they have been very quiet about it. We are into their second game but still have no knowledge about the fitness of either of Mitchell Marsh or Tim David. Also, the news of Steve Smith coming in as a cover for Marsh is equally astounding. Could it mean that Marsh's injury is so serious that his tournament could get over even before it started? Given that the Aussies played a game with just a day's break in between, it is highly unlikely that skipper Marsh would be fit for this encounter. Another headache for the selectors is, should David be fit, he will walk straightaway into the playing XI. But whom does he replace? The tall Matt Renshaw, who played cautiously but provided stability against Ireland? Or Cooper Connolly, whose stocks are rapidly rising like the stock market? Or psst psst... could Cameron Green's spot be in danger too? But that's IF David is fit. Where is he though, away from all the noise?
Stats in Zimbabwe's favour! Add a couple of more factors to the previous para - 1. The only time Australia and Zimbabwe have faced each other in T20 World Cups before today was in 2007 - A Brendan Taylor special handed them a shocking defeat in Cape Town. 2. Zimbabwe are coming into this clash on the back of 2 wins in their last 4 T20Is - Australia have won just 1 of their last 6 completed matches. 3. Given that Sri Lanka are also in this group, let's add some more spice informing you that the Rhodesians have defeated the Islanders twice in their last 4 meetings. So dear all, should only Group D consisting of New Zealand, South Africa and Afghanistan be called as the group of death? The Aussies play Sri Lanka next in Pallekele, where the Kangaroos have lost thrice in 4 encounters. You never know, in the span of 3-4 days, Australia could be in a precarious position!
Life without 'THE BIG THREE' - If this contest had come up around say 3 months back, we would have put it down as a one-sided encounter with Australia all set to blast Zimbabwe out of their way with both bat and ball. However, come February 2026, the 2021 champions are without ANY of their big three in Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. With the bat, there is a huge cloud hanging over the fitness of skipper Mitchell Marsh and Tim David. Boy o boy, all of a sudden, we are now talking about a depleted Australia against a very competent-looking Zimbabwe. Definitely does not look like a one-sided contest. At least not the way it would have been perceived if not for the injuries.
... MATCH DAY ...
Match intro - The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is already delivering drama, and Match 19 features a fascinating clash in Group B. Powerhouse Australia, despite being plagued by injuries to their core pace attack, take on a rejuvenated Zimbabwe side that has already shown they aren't here just to make up the numbers. Set against the humid, spin-friendly backdrop of Colombo, this match is a critical juncture for both teams as they eye a spot in the Super 8s. Australia's squad depth - Australia enter this match in an uncharacteristically vulnerable state. With frontline pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the tournament and Mitchell Starc retired from the format, the 'Big Three' era seems to be over in the shortest format of international cricket. Adding to their woes, captain Mitchell Marsh is nursing a groin injury, leaving the captaincy and the opening slot in the hands of Travis Head. However, in their previous match against Ireland, the Aussies showed their might in terms of the talent pool they have. Nathan Ellis, who has been knocking on the door for quite a while now, was able to show his full range with the ball and picked up a four-fer as well and so did their premier spinner Adam Zampa. There were some sparks with the bat as well but with the batting stocks depleting and the injury list rising, Steve Smith has been called in as an injury cover, though he is not officially a part of the squad yet. Zimbabwe's perfect start - Zimbabwe, meanwhile, are riding high on confidence. They dismantled Oman by 8 wickets in their opener, with veteran Brendan Taylor returning to the fold to provide stability alongside the irrepressible Sikandar Raza. Zimbabwe famously upset Australia in the 2007 edition, and on a turning Colombo deck, they’ll believe lightning can strike twice. Someone like Blessing Muzarabani is a unique threat. Standing at over 6'6, he extracts awkward bounce that can trouble even the most aggressive openers. He is usually well supported by Richard Ngarava up top and if the duo can get early wickets, the spinners can then come in and put some pressure on the Australian middle order. Form (Last 5 completed T20Is, most recent first) - AUS - WLLLL | ZIM - WLLWL. What to expect? The R. Premadasa Stadium is a traditional subcontinental wicket. Historically, it favors the chasing side, but as the game progresses, the surface tends to grip and turn. While Australia have the pedigree, Zimbabwe have the momentum and the conditions. Australia’s slightly inexperienced pace attack will have to be perfect to avoid being picked apart by Zimbabwe’s seasoned middle order. However, Australia remain the favourite due to their depth, but expect a much closer contest than what the rankings might suggest.