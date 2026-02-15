India made a statement win over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. All the pre-match hype by Pakistan fans and experts turned out to be a damp squib as India registered a 61-run win in Colombo on Sunday. It was India's biggest win (by run-margin) against Pakistan in T20Is. The win also ensured India increased their head-to-head record with Pakistan to 8-1 in the T20 World Cup. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Indian cricket team's win in epic fashion. "Well played #TeamIndia. Formats, places, and dates may change, but the result of #IndvsPak remains consistent. Congratulations to the entire team. #T20WorldCup," Amit Shah posted on X.

A knockout punch in the form of a half-century by Ishan Kishan and collectively brilliant bowling performances helped India secure a 61-run win against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup at Colombo on Sunday.

After a fantastic 77 from Ishan Kishan that took India to a fighting 175/7, two wickets each from Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah bundled out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs. India stays on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has sunk to number three with two wins and a loss, while the USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses.

During the run-chase, Pakistan was off to a nightmarish start as Sahibzada Farhan fell for a four-ball duck to Hardik Pandya, with Rinku Singh getting a top-edge, removing him for a four-ball duck.

In the next over, Jasprit Bumrah trapped Saim Ayub lbw for just six, while he also removed skipper Salman Ali Agha for four. Pakistan was 13/3 in two overs.

Babar Azam started off his innings slowly, while Usman Khan counter-attacked with two successive boundaries against Axar Patel in the fifth over. But the spin all-rounder had the last laugh, removing Babar for a seven-ball five, sinking Pakistan to 34/4.

Usman continued to relish Axar's bowling, getting four boundaries off him, while Shadab Khan also got some boundaries. Pakistan raced to the 50-run mark in 7.1 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan was 71/4, with Usman (43*) and Shadab (12*) unbeaten. The partnership of 39 balls was broken by Axar as Ishan Kishan pulled off a brilliant stumping to remove Usman for a 34-ball 44, with six fours and a six. Pakistan was five down at 73 in 10.4 overs.

Mohammad Nawaz (4) was caught by Shivam Dube, with Kuldeep getting the sixth wicket, and Pakistan's score was just 78 in 11.4 overs.

Pakistan's downfall got even worse as Shadab (14) got dismissed by Tilak Varma, with Dube plucking another catch. Pakistan was 78/7 in 12.1 overs.

Rinku's safe pair of hands gave Varun Chakravarthy his first wicket, removing Faheem Ashraf for a sluggish 14-ball 10. Pakistan sunk to 97/8 in 15.3 overs, and on the very next ball, Abrar Ahmed was trapped lbw for a golden duck. Pakistan was one wicket away from a humiliating loss.

However, Pakistan did get one moral win as they crossed the 100-run mark in 16.1 overs.

Hardik completed the win by cleaning up Usman, bundling out Pakistan for 114 runs in 18 overs.