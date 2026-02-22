Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri believes that teams in the T20 World Cup 2026 will be worried that star batter Abhishek Sharma has scored three ducks in a row in the competition. Abhishek has played 3 games in the tournament and has not scored a single run till now. However, ahead of India's first Super Eight clash against South Africa on Sunday, Shastri made a stunning comment that it can actually be considered a 'positive' before adding that he could be saving his 'best for the important periods of the tournament'. “I look at it as a positive that Abhishek Sharma has got three zeros. So, save your best for the important periods in the tournament. Teams will be a little worried that he's not got runs," Shastri said on the ICC Review.

Shastri feels that the defending champions have got their best playing XI and there will be unlikely any change in the team sheet on Sunday.

India made two changes to the team when they played against the Netherlands in their last group stage match. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav went out for Arshdeep Singh, while Axar Patel was rested to give some game time to all-rounder Washington Sundar. According to Shastri, the only dilemma the team will face is whether to play Axar or Sundar.

“I think it will be pretty much the same side because you've got depth, you've got all bases covered, you've got options, you need options,” Shastri said.

“When there's dew around, you need that extra bowling option. Whether it's a Shivam Dube, whether it's Hardik bowling his full quota of overs, whether it's Tilak Varma who might roll his arm for an over or two, you need those options. I don't think they'll tinker with the side. I think the team that played in the last game was a good side," he added.

Shastri also praised the South Africa team for their self-belief and feels that there will be a neck-to-neck fight when they clash against India.

“There's a lot of self-belief and you know it's going to be a cracking contest because South Africa are no pushovers, they'll compete for sure. And it's a repeat of the World Cup final of 2024, so everyone's looking forward to it,” Shastri said.

(With IANS inputs)