India are expected to make one major change in their playing XI for their crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa on Sunday. It is the first Super 8 match for both teams, who faced off in the final of the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. India captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir are expected to bring back star all-rounder Axar Patel into the playing XI, which would see Washington Sundar sit out.

Axar has been a vital member of India's T20I setup and is likely to return after being rested for India's final Group A match against Netherlands.

A multi-dimensional cricketer capable of doing multiple roles, Axar has shone with the ball so far in the T20 World Cup 2026. He is India's second-highest wicket-taker so far, scalping six wickets in just three games at an excellent economy rate of 6.63.

However, despite star opener Abhishek Sharma registering three ducks in a row, his spot in the playing XI is unlikely to come under threat. Suryakumar Yadav all but dismissed any chance of Sanju Samson entering the lineup at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"Those who are worried about Abhishek Sharma's form, I am worried about them," Suryakumar said in the press conference.

With the game happening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India are likely to retain their combination of four pacers and two spinners, meaning Kuldeep Yadav is set to miss out.

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are likely to lead the pace attack, with Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube the pace-bowling all-rounders. Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel are set to be the spin-bowling options.

India's predicted playing XI vs South Africa, Super 8: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.