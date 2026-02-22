The relentless rain in Sri Lanka has spoiled the cricketing thrill in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, with multiple matches being washed out or interrupted. The first Super 8 match between Pakistan and New Zealand was washed out before a ball was bowled on Saturday. Now, the England vs Sri Lanka game is heading towards the same fate. After the Colombo game between Pakistan and New Zealand was washed out, Pallekele is expected to witness showers, putting the match under serious threat.

According to Accuweather, there's an alarming 87 percent chance of rain in Pallekele on Sunday. The probability of rain reduces to 55 percent in the night, but the predictions suggest that a full 20-over-per-side contest is extremely unlikely. Weather portals suggest about 3 hours of rain during the day and 2 hours at night.

Considering that the chance of precipitation peaks right at the scheduled start time, there is a very high likelihood of a delayed start or frequent interruptions.

What Happens If the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match gets washed out?

Unlike the semi-finals and the final, there is no reserve day for Super 8 matches. If the game cannot be completed on its scheduled date, it is officially declared a 'No Result'. Such a scenario would see one point each being split between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Group 2 is already in a state of flux. Since the Pakistan vs New Zealand match on Saturday was also washed out, a second washout in the group would leave all four teams (England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and New Zealand) very close on the table.

With points shared, the remaining matches in the group become "must-win" scenarios for teams to ensure a top-two finish for semi-final qualification.

Despite the disheartening weather prediction, fans, officials, and players would hope for a result to be declared, even if it means teams bat for just 5 overs each.