Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: The T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash between Sri Lanka and England is underway despite concerns of rain at Pallekele. England have reached 13/0 after 2 overs, with Phil Salt and Jos Buttler at the crease. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl. Co-hosts Sri Lanka will be desperate to avenge their 3-0 T20I series loss to Harry Brook's England ahead of the tournament. Rain is predicted during match hours and could play spoilsport. Victory for either side could prove to be pivotal in semi-final qualification, with the match between Pakistan and New Zealand washed out earlier. (LIVE SCORECARD)

