India vs South Africa Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight: India and South Africa face each other in their first game of the T20 World Cup Super Eight at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. Both teams are unbeaten in the edition so far, having registered four wins each in their respective groups to advance to the second round. Focus will be on India's openers. While Ishan Kishan has impressed with his batting heroics, Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account, having registered three consecutive ducks in the tournament. (Live Scorecard)
India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight Match -
India vs South Africa Live: Toss coming up!
We are just 11 minutes away from the toss. The team that wins it would likely opt to bowl first, as per the usual T20I trend on Indian pitches. Either way, expect a high-scoring encounter tonight!
India vs South Africa Live: SA to start with off-spinners?
India opener Abhishek Sharma has fallen to off-spinners twice in a row. It will be interesting to see whether South Africa skipper Aiden Markram decides to bowl off-breaks in the Powerplay. If he does, what will be Abhishek’s approach?
Notably, Abhishek has been dismissed six times by off-spinners in T20I cricket. His average is 22, and his strike rate is 150 against such bowlers.
India vs South Africa Live: India yet to give their best!
India have won four out of the four games this edition, but they have not given their best. They have not exactly been asked probing questions at the group league stage but the home favourites are well aware that their batting has left a lot to be desired. Save for opener Ishan Kishan (two fifties and strike rate of 202), the other three batters in the top four haven't exactly set the stage on fire till now.
T20 World Cup LIVE: Familiar faces against each other!
This will be the sixth T20I between India and South Africa in the last three months. They played a five-match series in December last year, which the Suryakumar Yadav-led side won 3–1. One contest was abandoned due to bad weather conditions. Their players are familiar with each other’s recent games, and the newness factor will not be there.
India vs South Africa Live: A test of India's batting
South Africa boast of a formidable bowling line-up comprising Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram and defending champions India will be mindful of the challenge. Their batting is going to be tested for sure!
India vs South Africa Live: Predicted playing XIs -
India Predicted XI: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.
South Africa Predicted XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.
India vs South Africa Live: Weather forecast here -
As per AccuWeather, there are no chances of rain during the India vs South Africa game in Ahmedabad tonight!
Ind vs SA LIVE Score: SKY confident about Abhishek!
India captain Suryakumar Yadav was quite confident about Abhishek Sharma while speaking on the eve of the game against South Africa. “I worry for the people who are worried about Abhishek’s form, I worry about them. Last year he covered for us, now we will cover for him,” the skipper said in the press conference.
Ind vs SA LIVE: Squads here -
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Abhishek's form in focus!
Abhishek Sharma, the number one T20I batter, came into the T20 World Cup with a big reputation. The stats and the impact of his performances spoke volumes about his potential. However, the entire story flipped for him in the first three games of the mega event, as the southpaw registered three consecutive ducks. As Abhishek continues to search for his first run in the tournament, his form will surely be in focus tonight.
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super Eight match. The contest will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, tonight. Stay connected for the live score and updates of the game!