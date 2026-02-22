India opener Abhishek Sharma has fallen to off-spinners twice in a row. It will be interesting to see whether South Africa skipper Aiden Markram decides to bowl off-breaks in the Powerplay. If he does, what will be Abhishek’s approach?

Notably, Abhishek has been dismissed six times by off-spinners in T20I cricket. His average is 22, and his strike rate is 150 against such bowlers.