Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Sri Lanka square off against England in their first Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup 2026. Co-hosts Sri Lanka suffered a shock defeat to high-flying Zimbabwe in their final Group B match, souring an otherwise perfect tournament so far. On the other hand, England overcame multiple hiccups to qualify in second place from Group C, behind West Indies. Sri Lanka and England had faced off in three T20Is just ahead of the T20 World Cup, with the latter delivering a 3-0 thumping. Rain could play spoilsport during match hours. (Sri Lanka vs England Live Updates)

When will the Sri Lanka vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will take place on Sunday, February 22 (IST).

Where will the Sri Lanka vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match be held?

The Sri Lanka vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match start?

The Sri Lanka vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The Sri Lanka vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The Sri Lanka vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

