USA vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Streaming: England face South Africa in a virtual quarter-final in the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Both sides won their opening games; South Africa outclassed USA, while England chased down 181 in just 17.3 overs against West Indies. Both sides will breathe a sigh of relief, as their openers returned to form. Phil Salt finally scored big, devastating the Windies bowling with a 47-ball 87, while Quinton de Kock scored 74 off 40 balls. However, England might head into the game in St. Lucia with a slight edge, having played their opening group game in the same venue.

When will the USA vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match be played?

The USA vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be played on Saturday, June 22 (IST).

Where will the USA vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match be played?

The USA vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

What time will the USA vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match start?

The USA vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will start at 6:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the USA vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The USA vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the USA vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The USA vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

