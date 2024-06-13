The Indian cricket team is already in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. With three wins in three matches, including one against Pakistan, the Rohit Sharma-led side are so far unbeaten in the USA. India have one more match left in the USA, before they move to the West Indies for the Super 8 and subsequently the knockout stage. However, according to a report in the Cricbuzz, two stars are set to return home after the USA leg of the Indian cricket team ends on June 15.

The two members are Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan - both players part of the travelling reserves in the side. The report said that the other two travelling reserves Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed will continue to stay with the Indian cricket team. As of now, all the travelling reserves are with the team in Fort Lauderdale.

The travelling reserves are sent for big events as it is not possible for the boards to send in reinforcements in case of injury.

Meanwhile, former India pacer Sreesanth expected to see a shift in the composition of the Indian bowling attack with the change of location and said that star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal should come to India's playing eleven once the 'Super 8s' stage of the ICC T20 World Cup begins in the Caribbean islands.

India selected four spinners for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, but pace has been the major component of their assault in the first three games of the tournament. India captain Rohit Sharma used only three overs of spin against the United States on Wednesday in the Group A match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, as pace bowling proved most effective on the low-scoring New York pitch.

"Chahal could come in. Rahul [Rahul Dravid] Bhai knows what changes should be made in the West Indies that is why we have gone with four spinners. Even in the press conference, Rohit said that he doesn't want to reveal why they are taking four spinners. But there will be changes, especially in the spinning department. The way Axar is batting and bowling it wil be a big call for the team whom should they drop out. It will be a really difficult call," Sreesanth, who features as an expert on Caught and Bold on Disney+ Hotstar, said while speaking exclusively to ANI.

With ANI inputs