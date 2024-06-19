Haris Rauf is making headlines since a video of the Pakistan cricket team star charging towards a trolling fan went viral on Wednesday. In the video it can bee seen that Rauf and his wife were walking down a path, when a group of people said something towards them. Some of those people were wearing Pakistan jersey. In a viral video, Rauf was even referring to the man as "Indian hi hai ye (he must be Indian)." However, the man replied saying: "Pakistani hoon (I am from Pakistan)".

Now, a Pakistan journalist Waseem Badami has revealed that he talked woth Rauf after the incident and he said that the 'Indian' statement was spoken in the heat of the moment. “He shouldn't have made that 'Indian' statement. I did have a word with him and he is convinced that the fan was Pakistani and what he said was in the heat of the moment. I asked him and he said, 'Wasim bhai, he is from Pakistan. What I said was in the heat of the moment and I shouldn't have said that'” Badami said on ARY News.

Many Pakistan cricketers jumped to the rescue of Haris Rauf, after a video went viral online, where the pacer is seen engaged in a heated squabble with a fan. After Pakistan's group stage exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup, a fan was caught on camera in an argument with Haris Rauf, having allegedly thrown insults at the player's family. Rauf's teammates Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali, as well as Ahmed Shehzad, took to social media to address the behaviour of the fans.

Let's keep the debate respectful and considerate of the players' families. Let's promote love, peace and respect for the GAME," tweeted fellow pacer Hasan Ali.

Shadab Khan was firmer with his words, criticising the fans' behaviour towards the cricketers.

"It is not OKAY to attack anyone personally in their family's presence, unacceptable. How would you feel if someone attacked you personally while with family?" posted Shadab on X.