Suryakumar Yadav trolled fellow Indian cricket team star Yashasvi Jaiswal with skipper Rohit Sharma's famous "Garden mein ghoomega" dialogue on social media. Jaiswal posted a picture of himself exploring the streets of New York ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Suryakumar was quick to comment on the picture as he wrote - "Sambhaal ke. Garden me ghoomega tho pata hai na (Be careful. You know what will happen if you roam in the garden".

The dialogue became very famous during India's Test series against England when Rohit was heard scolding the fielders on the stump mic.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team has started practice in New York ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya shared pictures from the Indian cricket team practice to show that he has joined the team ahead of the tournament along with the caption - "On national duty".

India opted for a ground session on Wednesday led by strength & conditioning coach Soham Desai.

“We didn't have any practice session today as the motive of the ground session was to make the body adapt to the timing zones. The key thing playing in away condition is to prepare your body and be mentally prepared for the challenges, so that is what we are developing for now,” he told BCCI.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and traveling substitutes Shubman Gill and Khaleel Ahmed were involved in the activity.

India is set to play their lone warm-up game against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 1.

Their T20 World Cup campaign begins on June 5 against Group A opponents Ireland in New York, followed by a highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan on June 9.

Advertisement

(With IANS inputs)