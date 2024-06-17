Former India fast bowler Sreesanth has called for the inclusion of wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson in India's playing XI in the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, instead of replacing first-choice wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, Sreesanth has suggested Samson being played as a pure batsman ahead of Shivam Dube. Sreesanth's advice comes with the criteria that, if Shivam Dube does not bowl, Team India might be better off picking a better batsman in Samson. In fact, Samson should be included as a finisher, said Sreesanth.

"If they (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) are opening, I don't see any reason to change the XI. Axar Patel is bowling well. If you look at Shivam Dube, yes, he hasn't played well in the first two games, but we know what he can do with the bat. But I would like to see one change, and that is Sanju Samson come in the team," Sreesanth told ANI.

"If Shivam Dube is not bowling, then Sanju (Samson) should be given an opportunity; we know he is good enough," said Sreesanth.

"I spoke to him the other day; he is hungry for an opportunity," he added. "He is also a Superman fielder," Sreesanth said.

Sreesanth and Samson both hail from the state of Kerala, in India.

Despite Samson usually batting at no. 3 in the IPL, Sreesanth suggested that he should be deployed as a finisher in the T20 World Cup.

"I feel Sanju comes in last along with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. I think we can finish on a big score if we are chasing, with Virat being the chase master king. I don't see any score being that difficult for us to chase," said Sreesanth, a winner of the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Dube played a crucial role in taking India to victory against the USA. Coming in to bat with India lying at 39-3, Dube and Suryakumar Yadav ensured India reach home safely, and qualify for the Super 8 stage.

Samson enjoyed his most successful IPL to date before the T20 World Cup. He finished as the fifth-highest run-getter in IPL 2024, with 531 runs from 15 innings for the Rajasthan Royals.

India are confirmed to face Australia and Afghanistan in the Super 8.