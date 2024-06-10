The Indian cricket team suffered a spectacular collapse against Pakistan in a much-awaited T20 World Cup clash in New York on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led India reached 89/3 in 11.1 overs as it looked like the side will reach a formidable total. However, from thereon, the side suffered a collapse that will be talked about for the next few days. From 89/3, India were all out for 119 in 19 overs. For just 30 runs, India lost seven wickets.

None of the last seven batters, could get to double digit scores. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were out for 0 while Shivam Dube got out for 3. Shivam Dube bore the brunt of internet's fury as fans questioned his inclusion in place of Rinku Singh.

India 22/4, scored 69*(39)

India 55/4 scored 68*(39)

India 60/3, scored 46(29)



Rinku Singh saved India thrice in his very short career but they forgot everything and dropped him!! pic.twitter.com/Aw7Nu6t8Sb — KKR (@KKRWeRule) June 9, 2024

They selected this statue of shame, domestic spin basher over Rinku Singh as finisher.



Shivam Dube gone for cute cute 3 runs off just 9 balls pic.twitter.com/4x9NwCVeAJ — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) June 9, 2024

You miss the sun when it starts to snow. They chose this mug dube over Rinku singh. pic.twitter.com/KP3cAANQgv — Vedant. (@VedokaVed) June 9, 2024

I Had Already Said That Rinku Singh Is Very Important In The Team. Recently Every Time He Saved The Team And Brought Us Out Of Any Situation, The Worst Decision Taken By Captain Rohit Sharma, Coach Rahul Dravid And Selector Ajit Agarkar. pic.twitter.com/ooYrzCC5Ql — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) June 9, 2024

India suffered a halfway-innings collapse on a two-paced track to post an underwhelming 119 against arch-rivals Pakistan despite a gutsy effort from Rishabh Pant in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

India's new number three Pant rode his luck en route a chancy 42 off 31 balls but other batters in the star-studded line-up could not apply themselves on a challenging surface. Pakistan dismissed India with an over to spare courtesy an all-round bowling effort with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf sharing three wickets each.

India lost seven wickets for just 30 runs as they looked in control at 89 for 3 in the 12th over. Intermittent rain delayed the toss and subsequently the start of the game by 50 minutes. Amid overcast skies, Babar Azam expectedly put the opposition India in to bat.