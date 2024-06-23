India vs Bangladesh rivalry is one in cricket which is fast gaining the reputation of one of most intensely fought and followed contests. Over the years, emotions have run high from both sides whenever the two teams clash against each other. The same was the case during the T20 World Cup Super 8 match in Antigua on Saturday. There were aggressive reactions throughout the game. The first prominent one being when Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib kept on staring aggressively at Virat Kohli after getting the India star out for 37. The fiery send-off soon became viral on social media.

But then, Rohit Sharma too returned the favour when Hardik Pandya dismissed Bangladesh opener Litton Das as the team lost its first wicket.

Hardik Pandya's unbeaten fifty guides India to 196/5 against Bangladesh in their second match of the Super 8s of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to field against India in their second Super 8 fixture of the ongoing marquee event. Batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli started off the innings for the Men in Blue. Both batters put on a partnership of 39 runs from 22 balls before Rohit was dismissed after scoring 23 runs in 11 balls with the help of three fours and a six.

Following the skipper's wicket, the side's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant came out in the middle.

Team India completed fifty on the penultimate ball of the sixth over as Kohli slammed a maximum on the bowling of left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rehman.

India lost two wickets in the ninth over. Right-arm seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib took the wickets of the former India skipper (37 runs off 28 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (6 runs off 2 balls, 1 six).

Following the loss of these two wickets, team India's score was 77/3 in 8.3 overs.

The Rohit Sharma-led completed the 100-run mark in 11.2 overs as Pant smashed a six on the bowling of the leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.

Pant was sent back to the pavilion in the 12th over after playing an innings of 36 runs in 24 balls which was laced with four boundaries and two maximums.

The team scored 150 runs in the 17th over.

Shivam Dube played a knock of 34 runs from 24 balls with the help of three maximums before going back to the dressing room.

Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten innings of 50 runs in just 27 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes in his innings.

For Bangladesh, two wickets each were snapped by Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain in their respective spells. One wicket was bagged by Shakib Al Hasan.

