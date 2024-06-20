Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score,T20 World Cup 2024: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Here Is What Weather Prediction Says
IND vs AFG LIVE Cricket Score: India take on Afghanistan in their opening match of the Super Eight stage on Thursday
Afghanistan vs India Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India take on Afghanistan in their opening match of the Super Eight stage on Thursday. The contest will take place at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. While the weather is expected to remain good by the first innings of the game, there is 40 per cent chance of rainfall during the second innings. While the Rohit Sharma-led side stayed unbeaten in the first round by winning three consecutive matches before rain washed out one game, Afghanistan registered three wins on the trot before suffering a defeat at the hands of West Indies. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
- 17:23 (IST)IND vs AFG Live: How will be the weather?Rain is predicted during the game India vs Afghanistan game. As per accuweather, there are no chances of rainfall during the toss and the first innings but towards the end of the game, the chances of rain are 40 per cent. Have an hourly weather prediction here -
- 16:55 (IST)IND vs AFG Live: Either of Kuldeep or Chahal to get a chanceIndia head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday indicated that one among wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal could be included in the playing XI in their T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Afghanistan on Thursday, looking at the conditions, which seem conducive for slow bowlers.
- 16:50 (IST)T20 WC Live: India play after a long gapRohit Sharma and Co. will be playing a game after a gap of 7 days, only if rain allows. Even in today's game, there is chances of rainfall.
- 16:32 (IST)Welcome guys!Unbeaten India take on dark horses Afghanistan in their opening game of the Super Eight round at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. With only 8 teams remaining out of the 20 in the tournament, no match or opponent could be taken lightly. India have been put with Australia, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Group 1 of the Super 8 stage.
