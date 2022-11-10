Pakistan's easy win over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup on Wednesday was lauded by several former cricketers. Imran Khan, Irfan Pathan, Ian Bishop and others wished the side on social media. Some stars, like Shoaib Akhtar, commented that the win raised the prospect of a final clash between India and the Babar Azam-led side. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will take on England in the second semi-final on Thursday. If Team India wins that game, then it will play arch-rivals Pakistan for the first time in a World Cup final since 2007.

However, former Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir took the opportunity to troll former India batter Wasim Jaffer. He tagged Jaffer in a tweet with a photo of Amitabh Bachchan after Pakistan's entry into the final. "Guess karo kahaan hai hum (Guess, where have we reached)?" - this line was written on the photo.

Jaffer gave a one-word hilarious reply - "Lahore?". His reply has now gone viral.

Talking about the semi-final between Pakistan and New Zealand, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam slammed half centuries as Pakistan powered past New Zealand by seven wickets and into the Twenty20 World Cup final Wednesday, moving within one win of a second title. They will meet either England or India in the November 13 decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pakistan set the tone at the Sydney Cricket Ground with some razor sharp fielding and disciplined bowling that restricted New Zealand to just 152-4.

In front of 36,443 strongly pro-Pakistan spectators, Rizwan (57) and Azam (53) took apart the Black Caps' renowned bowling attack in a 105-run opening stand. Despite a slightly nervy finish after both fell, Mohammad Haris's 30 off 26 balls helped complete a deserved victory with five balls to spare.

With AFP inputs