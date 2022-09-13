The Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup was announced on Monday and there wasn't any major surprise in the selection. There has been a lot of talk about the way India should bat when setting a target and several former players have been expressing their views on India's batting order. The latest to join the bandwagon is former India opener Wasim Jaffer.

In a tweet Jaffer has urged India captain Rohit Sharma to take a punt on Rishabh Pant and let him open the batting. He also gave the example of former India captain MS Dhoni, who changed the course of Rohit's career by making him open the batting in 2013.

"I still think opening the inns is where we could see the best of Pant in T20. Provided Rohit is ok to bat @ 4. MS took a punt on Rohit before CT in 2013, and the rest is history. Time for Rohit to take a punt on Pant. KL, Pant, VK, Rohit, Sky would be my top five," Jaffer wrote in a tweet.

Rishabh Pant has been struggling in the middle order and his shot selection has been questionable. But his big hitting skills are perfectly suited for the T20 game and the opening slot could very well suit him.

There are a lot of questions about KL Rahul's approach and form as well as the batter has failed to score big and fast in T20Is since his return from injury and COVID-19.

India will take on South Africa and Australia in two home series before the T20 World Cup and the management could look to test a few things.