All-rounder Marcus Stoinis put in blistering performance on Tuesday as his unbeaten knock of 59 runs off 18 balls, gave Australia a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Super 12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at Perth Stadium. Chasing 158, Australia lost David Warner's wicket early, which was followed by the dismissal of Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell. But later, Stoinis' arrival completely dismantled Sri Lanka's bowling line-up as Australia won the match in just 16.3 overs. With an half-century in 17 balls, Stoinis also got another record to his name as he became the fastest Australian to score a fifty, surpassing David Warner and Glenn Maxwell, with a record of 18 balls.

Apart from this, Stoinis also became the third fastest player to score a half-century in a T20 World Cup. The list is led by former India batter Yuvraj Singh, who had smashed a fifty off 12 balls against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup, followed by Netherlands' Stephan Myburgh in 17 balls against Ireland in 2014.

Watch the fiery knock by Stoinis, which led to Australia's win over Sri Lanka:

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka fought hard before they were blown away by the brute force of Stoinis who remained on 59 off 18 balls as Australia romped home in 16.3 overs. The all-rounder raced to a record half-century in 17 balls. His memorable knock included half a dozen sixes and four boundaries.

Despite losing fast bowler Binura Fernando to injury in the first over, Sri Lanka kept themselves in the game for a major part of Australia's chase.

The dangerous David Warner perished cheaply and skipper Aaron Finch was unable to break the shackles, increasing the pressure on the hosts. Finch struggled to 24 off his first 35 balls and ended up with 31 off 42 balls.

Mitchell Marsh scored a run-a-ball 17 before Glenn Maxwell came up with a couple of sixes and fours in his 12-ball 23 to release some pressure. During his short stay, Maxwell suffered a nasty blow on the right side of helmet grill while trying to pull a rising delivery from Lahiru Kumara.

The all-rounder fell attempting another big hit but substitute Ashen Bandara took a brilliant catch very close to the deep midwicket boundary to leave Sri Lanka at 89 for three in the 13th over.

While Finch struggled at the other end, Stoinis came in and produced a barrage of sixes and fours to effectively shut the door on Sri Lanka.

Promoted

Stoinis, and the rest of the batters, targeted star Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who had a day to forget, leaking 53 runs in three overs.

With PTI Inputs