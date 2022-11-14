After Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has responded to India pacer Mohammed Shami's "Karma" tweet following Pakistan's loss to England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. After Pakistan lost the match, Akhtar took to Twitter to post a broken heart emoji. Replying to it, Shami wrote " Sorry brother. It's call karma." Shami's reply was not taken well by the Pakistan fans and former cricketers of the country, including Afridi.

Afridi said that the former and current cricketers should refrain themselves from making such comments.

"We cricketers are like ambassadors. We should always try to end (the rift) that is between the two nations (India and Pakistan). I think things like these should not happen that spread hatred among people. If we do this, then the common man who is not literate and foolish, what should we expect from him? We should build relationship and sports is such a thing that will keep our relationship better with them forever. We want to play against them and want to see them in Pakistan," said Afridi on Sama TV.

"Even if you are a retired player, you should not do such things. You are playing with the team currently, you should avoid such things," he added.

Talking about the 2022 T20 World Cup final, Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls to guide England to a 5-wicket win over Pakistan. Haris Rauf's 2 for 23 went in vain as England successfully chased down 138 runs vs Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Earlier, Sam Curran returned with a spell of 3 for 12 and Adil Rashid picked 2 for 22 as England restricted Pakistan to 137 for 8.

England skipper Jos Buttler had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game.