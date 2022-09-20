The 2022 T20 World Cup is just a month away. All teams are in the final phase of the preparation. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is also gearing up for the mega event with two bilateral series against Australia and South Africa. Apart for the 15 members in the main squad, the selectors also announced four standby players, which include veteran paceman Mohammed Shami, all-rounder Deepak Chahar, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and top order batter Shreyas Iyer. Bishnoi was part of the team that played in the Asia Cup and bowled with a lot of heart.

Now, he has posted a cryptic story with the caption: "The sun will rise, and we will try again"

The India squad is quite similar to the one that played in the Asia Cup, with Axar Patel replacing the injured Ravindra Jadeja, while the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel make a comeback after an injury layoff in place of youngsters Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan. Rohit Sharma will lead India in an ICC tournament for the first time, while opening batter KL Rahul has been named as his deputy.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the other two top order batters in the squad with middle order batter Deepak Hooda also being named. Hardik Pandya is the star all-rounder in the squad while the duo of Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant have been picked as the wicket-keeper batter choices.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin are the two spin bowling choices along with Axar. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh round up the pace bowling department.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.