The T20 World Cup 2022 is only days away from its commencement. The Indian cricket team has already reached Down Under for the mega event and are putting work in the nets to best prepare themselves for the tournament. On Sunday, however, the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel found a unique way to get insights into what waits for them in the showpiece event. Ashwin took to Instagram to share a story where he posted a picture of him, Karthik, Chahal and Harshal watching the first T20I between Australia and England in Perth.

The two teams squared-off in the first of the 3-match series as a preparatory platform for the T20 World Cup at Perth. It isn't a hidden fact that Ashwin is a great student of the game who keeps a close eye on his opponents and devises plans to get the better of them on the 22-yard cricket pitch.

While there's no denying that watching a game of cricket at Perth would've been fun for the quartet, Ashwin and the others must've also learned a few things about the two teams.

Indian players watching England vs Australia T20 in Perth. pic.twitter.com/dPYZJF9RXQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 9, 2022

As for the match, England secured an 8-wicket victory over Australia in the match. Alex Hales and Jos Buttler produced fireworks with the bat, scoring 84 and 68 respectively.

Promoted

Chasing the target of 209, Australia saw a few brave knocks from David Warner (73 off 44), Mitchell Marsh (36 off 26) and Marcus Stoinis (35 off 15) but that wasn't enough to take them home.

As far as India's schedule at the T20 World Cup 2022 goes, Rohit Sharma's men are to face Australia in their first warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup. The sub-continent giants will also play New Zealand in a warm-up match before taking on arch-rival Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup fixture.