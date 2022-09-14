While the Indian cricket team squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup bears a tried and tested look, there were a couple of omissions which stuck out for some experts. Former Indian cricket team player and 1983 World Cup player Krishnamachari Srikkanth felt that Mohammed Shami should have been included in the main squad in place of Harshal Patel. "If I was the chairman of the selection committee, (Mohammad) Shami is definitely in the team. We are playing in Australia, the guy's got the real action, the guy's got bounce, he can bare the moment and he can get on early wickets, so I would have probably got Shami instead of Harshal Patel," Srikkanth said on Star Sports.

While Harshal has emerged as a very good pace option in T20s, Shami finished as the sixth-highest wicket-taker with 20 scalps in the IPL 2022.

In a discussion on Sports Tak, a viewer asked former India captain Sunil Gavaskar to give his take on Harshal Patel. "Harshal Australia mein maar kha sakte (Harshal can get smashed in Australia). He doesn't have much pace and given the kind of pitches in Australia, batters can attack him," asked the viewer.

Gavaskar did not take the question lightly.

"Aagey jaa kar dekhenge na, unki pitai kaise ho sakti hai. Aap ne pehle se hi tay kar diya, pitai hoti hai. Yaar match hone dijiye na. Match hone ke baad aap bol sakte hain 'aisa ho gaya, waisa ho gaya'. (We will see that once the tournament starts. How can you already decide that he will go for runs? You came to a conclusion because he bowls slow. At least let the match happen first. Then sure, you can say that 'This happened, that happened')," replied Gavaskar during the show on Sports Tak.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.