Pakistan on Thursday announced its squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The Babar Azam-led side looks quite similar to the one that competed in the Asia Cup recently. There was no joy for veteran batter Shoaib Malik, whom a lot of ex-cricketers were backing for a recall after Pakistan's loss to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

Shadab Khan has been named as Babar's deputy while premier paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named in the squad. Pakistan have an exciting pace bowling department with the likes of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain named alongside Afridi. Shahnawaz Dahani has been named in the reserves.

Fakhar Zaman, who had a rather poor Asia Cup, has been relegated to the reserves list. Test opener Shan Masood has been named in the squad along with the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah and others.

"In the 15-player World Cup squad, top-order batter Shan Masood has been included in the side for the shortest format for the first-time along with fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim Junior and Shaheen Shah Afridi, while Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani have been named as the three traveling reserves.

"Wasim Junior has been included after recovering completely from the side strain he suffered during the ACC T20 Asia Cup, whereas Shaheen, who is undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury in London and expected to resume bowling early next month, will join the squad in Brisbane on 15 October," a PCB statement said.

T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Promoted

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani