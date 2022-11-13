The Pakistan cricket team suffered a 5-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the T20 World Cup 2022 final. The result of the match left the supporters of Pakistan, their current as well as former cricketers heartbroken. Shoaib Akhtar, one of the most iconic pacers to have played for Pakistan, even posted a 'broken heart' emoji on Twitter after the team's defeat. Reacting to Akhtar's tweet, veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami took to Twitter and said it was 'karma'.

The Pakistan cricket team qualified for the final after beating New Zealand. England, on the other hand, had reached the final after outclassing India by 10 wickets. In the summit clash, Jos Buttler's men proved to be too good for Babar Azam & Co. who didn't post a match-winning total on the board.

While reactions from former cricketers and fans are bound to flood social media, Shami's comment on Akhtar's post has gone viral on social media.

"Sorry brother It's call karma," Shami tweeted, reacting to Akhtar's 'broken heart' emoji.

It was an injury to Shaheen Afridi that played a big role in Pakistan's defeat. Even skipper Babar Azam admitted the same after the match.

"Congratulations to England, they deserve to be champions and fought well. We felt like home here, got great support at every venue. Thanks for your support. Yes, we lost the first two games but how we came in the last four games was incredible. I just told the boys to play our natural game, but we fell 20 runs short and the boys fought well with the ball. Our bowling is one of the best attacks in the world. Unfortunately, Shaheen's injury put us off, but that's part of the game," Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said at the post-match presentation cermeony.

The Pakistani fans were longing for an encore of 1992 when Imran Khan's team created history at this very venue but batting let Babar Azam side's down as 137 for 8 was never going to be good enough.

The seasoned Ben Stokes (52 not out off 49 balls) just like the 2019 ODI World Cup, anchored the chase despite occasional scratchiness and had a calm Moeen Ali (19) as an ideal foil.

They chased down the target in 19 overs to regain the title they had won in 2010 in the West Indies.

With PTI inputs