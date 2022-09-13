The Indian cricket team selectors went with a tried and tested squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup that starts in mid-October. Almost all the players, who featured in the Asia Cup found a place in the World Cup squad. Only Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who were recuperating from injury, have made a comeback to the side. The team will be led by Rohit Sharma while KL Rahul will be his deputy. The latter's form in the Asia Cup came under much scrutiny. Though he scored a half-century in India's last match at the Asia Cup against Afghanistan, he failed to score with a decent strike-rate in rest of the matches.

Along with Rohit, opener Rahul will be expected to give India a good start at the World Cup and former Indian cricket team captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth urged the 30-year-old to play his natural game.

"Play your own game. Don't think too much," Srikkanth said on Star Sports.

He also opined that Shami should have been included in the team. The cricket veteran added that the Uttar Pradesh-born pacer should have been picked in the squad in place of Harshal Patel.

"Mohammad Shami should have been included in place of Harshal Patel. They will say he (Shami) is not in the scheme of things, why he is not in the scheme of things, don't know," said Srikkanth.

Promoted

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.