India's star spinner Ravi Bishnoi didn't have a good day, be it in bowling or fielding, during the first T20I against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. To make things worse, Bishnoi got injured while going for a catch on his own bowling. The incident occured on the first ball of the 16th over of Sri Lanka innings when Kamindu Mendis got a leading edge on Bishnoi's googly and the ball went to the bowler's right side. He jumped but failed to take the catch. The ball hit Bishnoi's right wrist and then fell on the ground before taking a bounce and hurting the bowler.

The physio ran to check Bishnoi as the spinner also started bleeding. What dragged everyone's attention was the fact that Bishnoi, after receiving treatment on the ground, continued to bowl. He eventually finished his quota of four overs with figures of 1 for 37.

Internet was all praise for Bishnoi's bravery. Check some of the reactions here -

During the SL vs. IND match, Ravi Bishnoi faced a distressing blow near his eye but still concluded his spell with a crucial wicket. His resilience and fortitude in overcoming such adversity speak volumes about his dedication and spirit. #RaviBishnoi #INDvSL #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/KGIq8tAOyb — subhramnath (@subhram2003) July 27, 2024

Take a bow Ravi bishnoi pic.twitter.com/TG4fs5hubv — leisha (@katyxkohli17) July 27, 2024

Ravi bishnoi got a little injured while taking a tremendous catch in today's match.#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/71GT7mFzPG — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) July 27, 2024

Ravi Bishnoi picked up an injury while taking a catch pic.twitter.com/yJxDqi9wSY — Aussies Army (Parody) (@AussiesArmyParo) July 27, 2024

Talking about the game, India's new T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shone with a sensational fifty as the side beat Sri Lanka by 43 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Suryakumar scored 58 off 26 balls as India posted 213 for 7 in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant also helped the team's cause with a fine knock of 49 off 33 balls. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 off 21) and Shubman Gill (34 off 16) laid a solid platform before Surya and Pant capitalised on it as India had got an invitation to bat first.

In reply, Sri Lanka fought well, thanks to Pathum Nissanka (79 off 48) and Kusal Mendis (45 off 27) but faltered towards the end.