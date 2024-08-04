A DRS (decision review system) confusion during the first Sri Lanka vs India ODI in Colombo irked captain Rohit Sharma. The incident took place on the fourth ball of the 14th over of Sri Lanka's innings. Shivam Dube bowled a delivery down the leg side to Pathum Nissanka, who missed the glance, and the ball flicked his thigh pad on the way to wicketkeeper KL Rahul. The Indian players appealed for a wicket but umpire was unconvinced. To everyone's surprise, the umpire gave it a wide.

Captain Rohit had a chat with Rahul before deciding not to take a review. When Rohit was returning back to fielding, one of the players told him that he heard a sound.

"Tumlog ko toh ye bolna chahie ki bat dur hai ya pad door hai. Bat agar door hai toh who bol raha hai 100% awaz aya. (You should know whether the bat is far from the pad or not. If the bat is away, then he is saying there is a noise for sure)," said an erked Rohit while walking back.

After this, Rahul said, "IPL me wide bach jaata hai na, issi liye bol raha hai wo" (In IPL, the reviews can be taken for wides, that's why he is saying)."

"IPL me wide bach jaata hai na, issi liye bol raha hai wo"



KL Rahul to Rohit Sharma on Dube's appeal for down the leg catch. pic.twitter.com/n8fT4gJufl — 45. (@45Devote) August 2, 2024

Notably, in IPL, a team can even review against a wide decision given by the umpire.

India and Sri Lanka were engaged in a thrilling tie in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday.

Composed fifties by Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka reach a decent 230 for 8 after opting to bat. The total was better than what it looked on the board due to conditions which are heavily loaded in favour of slow bowlers. Wellalage's 67 not out off 65 balls had seven fours and two sixes in it. Nissanka made 56 off 75 balls.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel (2/33 in 10 overs) and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1/33 in 10 overs) were economical while seamers Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with a wicket apiece. In last 20 overs, 118 runs were scored.

Advertisement

Chasing, skipper Rohit Sharma made 58 off 47 balls, while Axar Patel (33) and KL Rahul (31) also chipped in with contributions but couldn't finish off the game.

Charith Asalanka (3/30) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/58) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts.

(With PTI Inputs)