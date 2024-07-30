India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 3rd T20I: India to go up against Sri Lanka in the third T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday in Pallekele. Suryakumar Yadav and co have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. On Sunday, India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets (DLS method) in the 2nd T20I. Chasing a revised target of 78 in 8 overs, the visitors reached home in 6.3 overs, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's 30 off 15. The conditions for the game were revised due to rain delay in the second innings. Earlier, Ravi Bishnoi returned figures of 3 for 26 as India restricted Sri Lanka to 161 for 9.

Arshdeep Singh (2/24), Hardik Pandya (2/23) and Axar Patel (2/30) also helped India's cause by clinching two wickets each as the hosts lost the plot in the slog overs. For Sri Lanka, Kusal Perera top-scored with 53 off 34, while Pathum Nissanka was also impressive with his 32 off 24 after the side was invited to bat first.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, July 30.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on Sony Liv App and Website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)