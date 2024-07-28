India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 2nd T20I: Team India will face Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday in Pallekele. The visitors will be high on confidence as they began their new era with a magnificent win in the first T20I on Saturday. Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav and the guidance of new head coach Gautam Gambhir, India edged past Sri Lanka by 43 runs. They will now aim to gain an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

India's new T20I captain Suryakumar shone with a sensational fifty as the side beat Sri Lanka by 43 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Suryakumar scored 58 off 26 balls as India posted 213 for 7 in 20 overs.

Rishabh Pant also helped the team's cause with a fine knock of 49 off 33 balls. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 off 21) and Shubman Gill (34 off 16) laid a solid platform before Surya and Pant capitalised on it as India had got an invitation to bat first.

In reply, Sri Lanka fought well, thanks to Pathum Nissanka (79 off 48) and Kusal Mendis (45 off 27) but faltered towards the end.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, July 28.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on Sony Liv App and Website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)